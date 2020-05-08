Frederick County is warning residents that the Frederick County Division of Emergency Management will be testing the Community Warning System siren around noon on Saturday for Middletown and Myersville.
The test will feature a siren, followed by a voice announcing a tornado warning and advising residents to seek shelter indoors.
Residents do not need to take shelter when the test occurs.
Anyone with questions can call the Middletown town office at 301-371-6171, or the Myersville town office at 301-293-4281.
