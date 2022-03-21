A bicyclist was struck and killed by a van in Emmitsburg Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.
Shawn Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene after police responded to the crash in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg around 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a state police news release.
A preliminary investigation showed that a 2021 Dodge van driven by Tyler Clark, 26, of Chambersburg, Pa. struck Blumenfeld's bicycle from behind while both were traveling westbound, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.