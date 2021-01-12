About 60 firefighters from across Frederick County and neighboring Adams County descended upon a house fire that displaced two adults and one child in Emmitsburg Tuesday.
First responders arrived to the 4000 block of Carrick Court after 1:49 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke showing from the first and second floor,” according to a statement from the Division of Fire and Rescue Services. There were no injuries.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour to get it under control, DFRS said. As of about 3 p.m., they were still on scene tackling hotspots and performing overhaul.
The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, fire officials said. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
