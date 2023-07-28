All eastbound lanes of I-70 near Crystal Falls Drive were shut down early Friday morning after a construction crane rolled over onto the interstate.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack and the Maryland State Highway Administration responded to clear the scene.
