Brunswick Fire
Neighbors survey fire damage to a home in Brunswick on Monday morning. Heavy fire was discovered in the 600 block of E H Street at about 3:18 a.m. and the fire quickly spread to adjacent homes.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Two families were displaced by a house fire in Brunswick early Monday morning, authorities said.

No one in the families — which included five adults, three children and multiple pets — was injured, Sarah Campbell, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, said on Monday.

