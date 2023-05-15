Two families were displaced by a house fire in Brunswick early Monday morning, authorities said.
No one in the families — which included five adults, three children and multiple pets — was injured, Sarah Campbell, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, said on Monday.
Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, as well as the estimated damage, Campbell said.
Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of E H Street at about 3:18 a.m., she said. Firefighters responded, and saw fire showing, mostly from the back of the house and the roof. The fire was threatening next-door homes.
Sean Scott lived in the home that caught fire. He said in an interview on Monday that he was awake when he heard smoke alarms going off. Then, he saw smoke, and the fire burning up the vinyl siding of his house.
“It was so fast,” Scott said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
He woke his parents, both of whom are older than 70, and got them out of the house. The smoke was so thick, they could barely see in front of them, he said.
His two rescue dogs escaped the burning house through the front door, he said.
When he got outside, he saw fire spreading to one of his neighbor’s houses. He said he ran up and beat on the front door, waking up the parents in time to get their three children up and out of the house.
A second alarm went out for the fire, and more firefighters were called to the scene, Campbell said. It took between 60 and 90 minutes to put out the fire, she said.
Scott's house and an adjacent neighbor's house sustained the most damage from the fire. Two other houses sustained minor damage, and the families were able to go back into those houses, Campbell said.
Scott said he had lived in his home for 10 years. Later on Monday, he went back to see if anything was salvageable from the fire.
Unfortunately, everything was burned or ruined, he said, but he was grateful he, his parents and his neighbors survived.
