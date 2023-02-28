Shelley Circle Fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in the 2500 block of Shelley Circle on Tuesday

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a fire in the Ridgeview II Condominiums, north of Frederick, authorities said.

The woman was rescued from the first floor of an apartment, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in an email Tuesday.

