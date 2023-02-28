A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a fire in the Ridgeview II Condominiums, north of Frederick, authorities said.
The woman was rescued from the first floor of an apartment, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in an email Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from Fire and Rescue, the woman was alert on the way to the hospital.
At around 11:22 a.m., the post said, Fire and Rescue received a report of a multifamily dwelling fire with entrapment in the 2500 block of Shelley Circle, near Christophers Crossing. The sprinklers had been activated, the post said.
Once units arrived, they saw smoke coming from the first floor of a condo, the post said. They found the woman when they entered the condo and got her out.
No one else was found in the condo.
The fire was put out in 20 minutes, and fire marshals were investigating.
