Dalen Hahn can be counted on to be calm in a crisis.
That's according to Emma Main, of Midway Volunteer Fire Company, who presented the award for Firefighter of the Year to Hahn, 18, at Monday night's Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (FCVFRA) annual awards ceremony.
"Our officers know he will put forth maximum effort, make smart decisions, and complete the tasks to the fullest extent," Main said at the event, further praising Hahn's commitment to mentoring cadets.
Hahn told the News-Post in a phone interview after the event that he also works as an emergency communications specialist at Frederick County.
The event recognizes the contributions of volunteer firefighters and emergency responders, who are not paid for their response efforts. It was also hosted by the association's Ladies Auxiliary.
Awards like the "Heart of a Volunteer," which honors those who have volunteered selflessly, were also given out. Alan Brauer Sr., of Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, received that honor on Monday.
He has been involved with emergency response with Thurmont Ambulance Company and has volunteered in FCVFRA for 59 years, according to Alan Hurley, past president of the association, who presented the award.
Brauer was diagnosed with an inability to produce cortisol, a stress hormone, after beginning to show symptoms in December 2021, Hurley said. So, he can't go out on emergency response calls himself anymore, but has continued to volunteer in other ways, according to Hurley.
"He has decided he is not going to let his illness run his life," Hurley said.
The ceremony was held at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company. Local officials were at the event, including Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and state Sen. Karen Lewis Young.
The room was filled with longtime members from various fire and rescue companies in Frederick County.
“This event is extremely important in bringing recognition to our volunteers and the role that they play in making our communities great,” said Shane Darwick, director/deputy chief of the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services (DVFRS).
Ten people were inducted into the FCVFRA Hall of Fame, which focuses on people who have served in a company or auxiliary for many years.
One inductee this year, Frances "Frani" Wachter, of Junior Fire Company No. 2 in Frederick, a retired nurse, caused many in the crowd to laugh as she exclaimed happily after her name was called, "I did it!"
She told the News-Post after the event that she began in this line of volunteer work about 50 years ago. As for the award, she said, "I just never thought it was going to happen. To me, it’s the greatest honor ever."
A group of first responders were highlighted with an Outstanding Unit Award for responding to an incident in 2022, in which a man was trapped between a truck and a guardrail, presenter Joyce Shry told the crowd on Monday.
The person was trapped in such a way that to move them before stabilizing the vehicle would have killed them. But, the group could not use its usual methods to stabilize the commercial truck, she said.
The responders "used special techniques included creating an anchoring system" to stabilize the truck, she said, and were able to remove the person, who survived.
Richard Zecher of Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company was inducted into the hall of fame posthumously.
His wife, Anna Mae Zecher, received the award on his behalf. "It was an honor," Zecher told the News-Post after the event. "He was really dedicated."
Mark Lakin of Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company also was inducted into the hall of fame, and his wife, Stacy Lakin, won the Millard M. “Mick” Mastrino Instructor/Safety Award for her work in training cadets.
She accepted the award on his behalf, as he was working as a paid responder at the Green Valley station in Monrovia.
"He loves doing this, day and night," she told the News-Post after the event. As for what brings volunteers back every year, she said it's the community at Jefferson. "We work really hard together. We work well together."
This was the 30th anniversary of the awards ceremony. It was hosted by Judy White, who recalled co-starting the event in the early 1990s to help boost recruitment and increase the focus on the awards.
"It is a way of life," White said. "I think it’s a general wish to do something for the community."
