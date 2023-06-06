A fire at Buckeystown Pub on Monday evening caused "heavy damage" to the kitchen, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
A call came in at 5:43 p.m. about a fire in the 6800 block of Michaels Mill Road in Buckeystown, Campbell said in a phone interview.
Firefighters saw smoke and determined the fire was on the roof. They quickly controlled the fire, she said.
They requested rapid intervention dispatch, which brings more firefighters to a scene.
One firefighter fell through the roof, up to their knee, but was evaluated by EMS and was fine, Campbell said.
No one else was hurt and no one else was present at the time of the fire, as the restaurant was closed, she said.
She said the kitchen area was "heavily damaged."
The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office declared the fire accidental, she said.
Buckeystown Pub posted on Facebook about the fire, saying the kitchen was "destroyed" and the bar area was seriously damaged.
"It will take a while to get those back in shape," the restaurant wrote Tuesday.
While it does, the pub is focused on getting the steam room and tiki bar into working order, it added.
However, the restaurant currently does not have power or refrigeration, its Facebook post says.
The pub features crabs and other seafood, as well as live music, according to the restaurant's site.