A teenage boy was pulled from Lake Linganore and rushed to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after jumping into the lake from a concrete walkway, according to fire officials.
The boy was with another person on the walkway across the lake from Nightingale Beach at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday when he jumped down into the lake, said Chief Ben Nalborczyk, of the New Market Volunteer Fire Co. For reasons not yet known to rescue officials, the teen was trapped under water and his companion quickly called 911 to request help, the chief said, adding that a New Market station volunteer who lives in the area was the first to arrive on the scene.
"He actually established contact with the individual, however he was just not strong enough to get him out of the water," Nalborczyk said.
Boats from New Market arrived a short time later and quickly put a diver in the water, Nalborczyk said. From there, the boat returned to its launch point on Nightingale Beach and the teen was loaded into an ambulance headed to the Frederick Health Hospital, the chief said.
The teen was unconscious when rescue officials reached him and they initiated CPR as soon as he was brought aboard the boat to be brought back to the shore. Emergency rescue personnel were still giving the teen CPR when the ambulance left for the hospital, Nalborczyk said.
No further updates regarding the teen's condition were available as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(1) comment
Thank you rescue teams! May the victim and his family stay strong for a full recovery!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.