Fire marshals hauled debris outside a blackened log cabin with broken windows Thursday morning in Wolfsville.
One occupant died after the one-bedroom home caught fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road Wednesday night. The victim was found on the first floor in the laundry room, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said. Life saving efforts were attempted. The occupant had called 911 and firefighters were dispatched at about 6:56 p.m.
The victim will not be identified until the next of kin is notified, authorities said.
FCSO and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are investigating the fire and death. There were no injuries to firefighters.
Charred pieces of wood, an upside down couch and what looked to be pieces of metal grew in a pile in front of the home around 9 a.m. Thursday. The air still smelled of smoke.
The residence sits at the end of a gravel driveway surrounded by a shallow layer of snow and tall, thin trees. The road to the burned cabin, coming from Thurmont, twists through Catoctin Mountain Park and narrows in places to practically single lane width. No surrounding buildings were damaged. A neighboring home stands roughly 100 yards away.
Wivell first arrived to the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Crews shot water onto the second floor, and apparatus surrounded the home, he recalled. Hose line led out to the road. Firefighters rotated work and checked their blood pressure.
"It was just a really good collaborative effort," Wivell said Thursday.
The fire was out by midnight, according to Wivell. The sheriff's office held the scene overnight, then fire marshals returned by 6 a.m. Wivell expects they'll be there all day. He said the fire marshals were clearing debris Thursday to prevent another fire.
(1) comment
Sad. Also...being next of kin hasn't been notified, if they see this and recognize the house, I think they will have found out c/o FNP.
