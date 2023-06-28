Fire at Public Storage

Firefighters at the scene of a fire late Tuesday at a Public Storage facility on Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick.

 Courtesy of Frederick County's Division of Fire and Rescue Services

A fire at the Public Storage facility in Frederick late Tuesday damaged at least six units, according to Sarah Campbell, spokesperson for Frederick County's Division of Fire & Rescue Services.

The damage, however, was primarily smoke-related across the six units, Campbell said.

