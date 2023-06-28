A fire at the Public Storage facility in Frederick late Tuesday damaged at least six units, according to Sarah Campbell, spokesperson for Frederick County's Division of Fire & Rescue Services.
The damage, however, was primarily smoke-related across the six units, Campbell said.
The location, at 48 Thomas Johnson Drive, had smoke showing in six units when responders arrived, Campbell said.
First responders were dispatched at 10:55 p.m and requested rapid intervention dispatch, which brings additional firefighters to the scene, according to Campbell.
It took about 45 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire, Campbell said.
The fire was primarily contained to one unit, she said.
The storage units affected were all "fully in use," Campbell said.
Frederick County's Office of the Fire Marshal investigated the fire and determined the cause to be an accident, Campbell said.
Campbell said she was told there was about $20,000 of damage but was not able to confirm if that was for the building alone, items within the storage units, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.