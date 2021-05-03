After three rescues at Sugarloaf Mountain in less than a week, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) urged the public to take precautions before embarking on outdoor adventures.
First responders were called to the mountain April 27 and twice this past weekend. While it's not unusual to see a need for mountain rescues as temperatures increase, three in less than a week is a “little busier than normal," according to operations Assistant Chief Dave Barnes. He said people from all over Maryland come to hike Sugarloaf, found about 10 miles south of Frederick, and they may not be familiar with the terrain.
"It’s an all-year response area for us. It’s definitely worse seasonally when the weather’s warm," he said. “It’s certainly more complicated in the spring and summer with that full vegetative growth.”
DFRS responded to the blue trail April 27 at about 1 p.m. for a woman who could not walk after injuring her leg, according to Barnes.
“We located her about maybe a tenth of a mile in on the blue trail off of Mount Ephraim Road," he said.
Rescuers used a device called a Stokes basket to carry the woman by hand out of the woods, then took her to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Saturday's incident was the "most complex" of the three rescues this past week, Barnes said. The nature of the landscape and confusion over the patient's location made the rescue tricky.
“We had trouble locating the patient initially," he explained.
The injured woman was unsure of her exact location, Barnes said, and rescuers searched for about 30 to 40 minutes after the 11:30 a.m. dispatch before finding her near where the red and green trails meet at a boulder field. Barnes said the patient injured her ankle while climbing around the rocky area. The 911 center was able to narrow down the location by tracking the woman's cell phone, but Barnes said that method is not always reliable.
DFRS advanced technical rescuer Lt. David Hubler propelled about 60 feet down the rock face to provide emergency care to the patient, according to Barnes. Maryland State Police helicopter, Trooper 3, based out of Frederick Municipal Airport, hovered approximately 100 feet over the site, due to the terrain and obstacles, a state police release reads. A trooper/rescue technician lowered from the helicopter stabilized the patient and secured her in a "screamer suit" to be hoisted into the air.
Within 10 minutes of finding the patient, she was on her way to Meritus Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Barnes said.
On Sunday, DFRS responded to a man feeling faint on the orange trail around noon. The patient was carried out via Stokes basket to a utility terrain vehicle, which took him out of the woods, Barnes said. Emergency medical services evaluated the patient, who denied hospitalization.
Barnes offered a few tips for hikers to help prevent emergencies:
- Plan your hike ahead of time and use a map.
- Choose a hike that meets your experience level.
- Take note of mile markers and landmarks.
- Take a flashlight if you're hiking later in the day.
- Make sure you're properly hydrated and dressed for the weather. Check the weather before you go.
“Don't take it for granted and actually plan a hike that is equivalent to your experience level. Take the necessary gear and have a plan," Barnes said. “A lot of these incidents result in medical emergencies.”
