A fire in the 200 block of Shannonbrook Lane in Frederick Sunday caused severe damage to a home and displaced four people, including two children.
One firefighter was transported for a checkup but it was non-life-threatening, said Lt. Andrew Wood with the Independent Hose Company.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At the scene, smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the home.
Emergency vehicles from across the county responded to the fire, which began around 3 p.m. Sunday. In total, nine companies responded.
It took responders about an hour and a half to get the fire under control and another hour to put it out completely, Wood said.
As for the heat, which was over 95 degrees throughout the day, Wood said it meant rotating the crews more often so that they could stay hydrated.
