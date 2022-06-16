Seven adults and a child got out safely after a fire broke out Wednesday night in a three-story building in downtown Frederick, an official said.
The building is at 217 W. Patrick St. It has Frederick Book Arts Center on the first floor, two apartments on the second floor and two apartments on the third floor, according to a press release from Sarah Campbell of the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services Division.
Frederick County’s Emergency Communications Center dispatched a call for a fire at 10:45 p.m. Units that responded saw smoke showing and requested help through a Rapid Intervention Dispatch, the press release said.
Crews searched the building and helped residents get out. The next units to arrive extended ladders to exterior windows, located the fire and put it out, the press release said.
It took 50 firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, then another hour to ventilate the building, according to Campbell. No one was injured.
The building owner is helping the people who evacuated find other places to stay, the press release said.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
United Steam Fire Company, Junior Fire Company, Independent Hose Company, Westview Fire Station, Spring Ridge Fire Station and Citizens Truck Company responded to the call, the press release said.
