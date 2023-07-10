When Nancy Ponce went to attend to her crying 3-month-old son on Monday, there was a fire already going when she got back to her kitchen, she said.
Ponce, 19, and her son were in an apartment at 1212 Little Brook Drive in the afternoon when a fire began, she said in an interview Monday.
The fire displaced Ponce and her children, plus Ponce’s roommate and her roommate’s two children, Ponce wrote later in a text message.
There was a small fire in the kitchen, according to Shane Darwick, deputy chief of Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
It took about 25 people less than two or three minutes to put out the fire, he said.
First responders arrived at 1:03 p.m., and the fire was out by about 1:08 p.m., Darwick said.
A large number of first responders and trucks were at and near the scene.
First responders had a standard response to a report of a multifamily dwelling fire, then requested additional firefighters through rapid intervention dispatch for protection, Darwick said.
There are five attached apartments in the building all together, he said.
The fire did not spread to other apartments.
The only adult in the apartment at the time of the fire had minor injuries, Darwick wrote in a text message.
Ponce’s mother, Maria Fuentes, 46, of Frederick, came to her daughter’s aid after the fire.
Fuentes said she was worried when she got her daughter’s call about the fire and made her way to the scene at about 1 p.m., she said in an interview in Spanish at the scene.
Fuentes lives nearby, in Hillcrest. Ponce said she might stay with her parents.
Ponce said she felt shaken by what happened.
“Any problem that comes up, I try to fix it real quick, but this one I couldn’t really do much about,” Ponce said.
The America Red Cross offered to help the displaced people, property manager Cynthia Sambuco of Westminster said at the scene.
Sambuco said she was making sure the residents were safe and taken care of and was starting the process with the insurance company.