Fire in Frederick
First responders at 1212 Little Brook Drive after a fire had been knocked down.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

When Nancy Ponce went to attend to her crying 3-month-old son on Monday, there was a fire already going when she got back to her kitchen, she said.

Ponce, 19, and her son were in an apartment at 1212 Little Brook Drive in the afternoon when a fire began, she said in an interview Monday.