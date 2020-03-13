An apartment fire on Mercantile Drive early Tuesday was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to an investigation by the Office of the County Fire Marshal.
The fire, which was first reported at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Mercantile Drive, had extended to all three floors of the building by the time the first fire crews arrived, according to stories published previously in The Frederick News-Post. By the time the fire was brought under control, three apartments had been destroyed, 12 were damaged and 15 other units had lost utility service as a result, according to a press release issued Friday by the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
About 35 residents were displaced by the fire, which was ruled accidental, according to Friday’s release. Estimates regarding damage done to the property in the fire were in excess of $1 million and $1.25 million, the release states.
