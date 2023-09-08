Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson was recognized with a national award for how she disseminated information during the response to a fatal tanker crash in March.
The National Information Officers Association (NIOA) a professional organization for government and emergency services communications personnel, awarded Sarah Campbell the Outstanding Management of a Critical Incident award for 2023.
The tanker crash in March in Frederick killed the driver and damaged six homes and five vehicles, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
The award is for those who dealt well with a crisis that resulted in widespread attention, according to the NIOA website.
Campbell won the award for providing timely communication after the March 4 incident and coordinating a community meeting about it on March 15, according to a press release on Thursday.
The crash occurred when a tanker truck traveling north on U.S. 15 in Frederick turned over and exploded. It overturned between Rosemont Avenue and 7th Street and was carrying about 8,650 gallons of fuel.
Campbell was chosen ahead of three or four other nominees, according to Lisa McNeal, the executive director of NIOA, which has more than 900 members across the U.S. and Canada.
Awards were given out at the organization’s conference in Nashville in late August, McNeal said.
Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a text message that he nominated Campbell because she did a “phenomenal job” of dealing with the communications issues during the incident while remaining calm.
(3) comments
Congratulations!
What exactly did she do other than send messages?
Congratulations![thumbup][thumbup]
