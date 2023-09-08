Campbell award

Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, received a national award for disseminating information during the response to a fatal tanker crash in March. She is pictured with National Information Officers Association President Jason Peck, left, and Vice President Jason Elmore.

 Courtesy photo

Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson was recognized with a national award for how she disseminated information during the response to a fatal tanker crash in March.

The National Information Officers Association (NIOA) a professional organization for government and emergency services communications personnel, awarded Sarah Campbell the Outstanding Management of a Critical Incident award for 2023.

FrederickFan

Congratulations!

FyremanEd
FyremanEd

What exactly did she do other than send messages?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Congratulations![thumbup][thumbup]

