A Frederick County fire department captain died after falling through the floor of a house that caught fire in Ijamsville Wednesday night, according to officials.
Joshua Laird, 46, of Green Valley Fire Station dedicated more than 21 years to the fire service before his death Wednesday, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said.
“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Coe said in a late-night news conference at DFRS headquarters.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 9500 block of Ball Road for a house possibly struck by lightning after a severe storm passed through the area around 5 p.m., Deputy Chief Steve Leatherman told reporters on scene earlier in the day. Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the roof and requested additional personnel, he said.
Green Valley firefighters were the first to arrive on scene.
“The crew from [Green Valley] made entry into the home, and shortly after a mayday was transmitted,” Coe said.
During the initial attack on the blaze, a firefighter fell through the floor of the house around 5:07 p.m., according to Leatherman.
Once Laird was rescued from the building, Coe said paramedics immediately began advanced life support. He was flown to MedStar by Maryland State Police helicopter.
Coe requested everyone give the Laird family and firefighters privacy as they cope with the loss of a “beloved husband, father, son, friend and mentor.”
Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer for Frederick County government, said there is an active investigation ongoing, but he did not offer further details.
Coe and Harcum did not take questions.
“Today, tragedy has befallen our family,” Stephen Jones, president of the Career Firefighters and Paramedics, IAFF Local 3666, wrote to the News-Post. “While we are keenly aware of the dangers of our profession, every day we put on our uniform with the hope that we will safely return home. We stand ready to support the Laird family, and each other, as we grieve this loss.”
(7) comments
Agreeing with the below post citing cheap building components. But also wondering if maybe he fell through where the lightning bolt blasted through the house
Shut up for once. You don't know jack about this and a decent man lost his life. No one cares about your speculations on matters that you have no factual basis to offer them. Low life, social media type of trolling.
R.I.P. Captain Laird. Our condolences to your family. You are a Hero and will be remembered as one.
Oh no! Where would we all be without these brave caretakers? All honor to you and your loved ones, Sir.
Floor beams in newer houses are often composed of small pieces of wood bound together with thermoplastic glue. When the beam gets hot in a fire the glue can melt. Very dangerous for firefighters.
Terrible news. RIP and thanks for your service to the community.
You’re a hero. Praying for you.
