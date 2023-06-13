As a F-150 pickup truck started dragging him along Lewisdale Road on Monday, Jamie Drawbaugh, a Montgomery County firefighter, thought of his friend and how he died. 

His friend, Joseph Kroboth Jr., was killed on May 3, 1998, near Hagerstown, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Kroboth, a volunteer firefighter and fire police captain, was directing traffic at the scene of a crash when a pickup truck hit him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription