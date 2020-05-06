A large fire caused extensive damage to a storage garage off Ballenger Creek Pike in Adamstown late Tuesday, according to county fire officials.
Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike shortly after it was called in around 10:40 p.m., according to a post on the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services's official Twitter account as well as Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the division. The first crews arrived to find fire showing from a 50 by 100 foot garage that was being used to store trailers, Campbell said. No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire, which was eventually brought under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.
Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the direct vicinity of the garage, firefighters called in a tanker task force alarm to assist with the blaze, Campbell said.
"A tanker task force alarm brings additional tankers with water to supply that resource," Campbell said. "They can then create a shuttle between an established water source and the incident to carry back and forth."
Fire marshals were still trying to discern what, if anything, was loaded onto the trailers inside the garage at the time of the fire. The cause and origin of the fire itself also remained under investigation by the Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal as of Wednesday afternoon.
