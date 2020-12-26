Roughly 50 firefighters from 12 companies descended upon a garage fire that threatened a nearby home in Thurmont Saturday morning.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) responded to the 6800 block of Red Bird Lane shortly after 9 a.m.
Heading into the call, Battalion Chief Dan Healy said firefighters initially weren't sure whether the garage was attached to a home. It was not, but it stood about 20 feet from a single story home and wasn't far from another, larger family home. Healy said the fire was "well involved" when they arrived, and the structure eventually collapsed. They got the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes, but Healy estimated they would be on scene for a while tackling the smoldering hot spots.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Healy said, and he estimated the garage to be about 20 by 30 feet.
Homeowner Terri Baugher discovered the fire and called 911.
"I was just out with the dogs, and I looked out and saw the flames," she said. "It went quick."
Her husband Steven drove his truck out of the garage before the fire got too big, she said. He bought it new in 1996, and it's one of his prized possessions, said the wife. Though it was blackened and damaged, Baugher was hopeful her husband could fix it. The garage mostly contained tools, she said.
While the fire itself didn't impede on their home, the heat from the flames warped the siding of a single-story home they rent to a couple with two children. Baugher said they were unaffected by the fire, for which she was grateful.
