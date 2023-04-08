Saturday house fire near Jefferson
Crews fighting a fire off of Basford Road near Jefferson on Saturday.

Five people were displaced in a house fire off of Basford Road near Jefferson on Saturday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

No injuries were reported and two adults and three children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, DFRS spokesperson Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message.

