Five people were displaced in a house fire off of Basford Road near Jefferson on Saturday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
No injuries were reported and two adults and three children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, DFRS spokesperson Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message.
Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to 3508 Basford Road at 1:18 p.m. and found fire showing from the house's roof and second floor. A tanker task force and fire task force were requested, Campbell wrote in a text message.
Around 2 p.m., few flames were visible and crews were concentrating on the rafters of the house's second floor, with one firefighter spraying a hose from an adjoining roof.
Units from Loudoun County, Lovettsville, and Brunswick were at the scene.
The fire was deemed accidental, according to Campbell. There is an estimated $400,000 worth of damage to the house and $100,000 worth of items damaged inside.
