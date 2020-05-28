A Florida man died Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a forage harvester north of Woodsboro, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
The motorcyclist, George Gray, 48, of Venice, Florida, was driving a BMW motorcycle along Md. 550/Woodsboro Creagerstown Road at about 7:30 p.m. when he was involved in a crash with a New Holland forage harvester near the intersection with Clyde Young Road, according to the release.
Gray was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by a state police helicopter for treatment of his injuries, the release states, but was pronounced dead after arriving at the trauma center.
The driver of the harvester, 30-year-old Andrew Eaves, of Woodsboro, was not injured.
Further details regarding the crash remained under investigation by a state police collision reconstruction specialist as of Wednesday night's release. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can provide additional information is asked to call the Frederick County state police barrack at 301-600-4150 to speak with Trooper 1st Class James Blumenauer.
