A Walkersville home burned after a food smoker caught fire on the deck, causing six people to be displaced on Thanksgiving, according to a fire official.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 8900 block of Inspiration Avenue at about 1:17 p.m. Thursday, finding flames spreading from the deck to the house, according to spokeswoman Sarah Campbell.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, limiting damage to the house and rescuing a family cat. There were no injuries to firefighters, residents or the cat, Campbell said.
One adult and five children were displaced as a result, and damage was estimated to be $150,000, according to Campbell.
Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental, caused by the propane smoker.
A GoFundMe for the displaced family popped up online shortly after the fire. A woman who described herself as the landlord wrote that the tenants, a single mother with children ranging in age from 2 to 13, are in need of funds for food, clothing, pet supplies and medical supplies.
"This family has lost pretty much everything in the house. Any amount would be a great help," Michelle O'Dea Barth wrote. The goal is to collect $10,000 for the family. The fundraiser is entitled, "Single mom of 5 house fire."
