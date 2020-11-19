Former Kmart catches fire

About 75 firefighters responded to a fire in the 1000 block of West Patrick Street Nov. 19, 2020.

 Courtesy photo

A construction site where the Kmart once stood on the Golden Mile in Frederick caught fire while contractors worked on the building Thursday morning, fire officials say.

About 75 firefighters within the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to 1003 W. Patrick St. after the 9:22 a.m. call went out, according to Battalion Chief James Morgan. There were no injuries.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before it was extinguished, Morgan said, then spent another hour on salvage and overhaul. The fire was tricky to tackle because it started within a wall's insulation, spread to the plywood layers and traveled up to the roof, according to Morgan.

“There wasn’t a lot of fire but there was a lot of work to get to the fire to put it out," he said.

Morgan estimated the damage to be $10,000. The fire originated near the former front entrance.

In June, the Frederick Office of Economic Development said the former Kmart site was destined to become Lidl, a grocery chain that started in Germany, and share the space with Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Lidl is expected to open in 2021, the News-Post reported in June. Lidl would occupy a nearly 28,000-square-foot space, while Ollie's would fill 35,000 square feet. It was not immediately known Thursday how the fire would affect the construction schedule. It was also not clear which part of the construction caught fire.

