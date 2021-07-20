Frederick's City Hall will reopen to the public on Wednesday after being closed for two days to repair damage from a sprinkler pipe that burst over the weekend.
Repairs to the third-floor pipe have been finished, and the building is safe for employees and residents, according to a city news release.
The mayor and aldermen's workshop schedule for Wednesday will be held in person and broadcast on Channel 99 as originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.