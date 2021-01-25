Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire on Monday evening at 16th Street and North Market Street, according to Personnel Analyst Sarah Campbell.
The two-story, single-family home was showing both smoke and fire when crews arrived on the scene.
The fire took about 30 minutes to extinguish, Campbell wrote in an email. No injuries have been reported at this time.
