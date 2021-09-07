With Labor Day weekend came a variety of calls for first responders in Frederick County, including a swift water rescue and two high-angle rescues at local parks.
About 25 personnel responded to the Monocacy River at Legore Bridge Road in Rocky Ridge around 9 p.m. Monday. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services rescued two adults and three children from an island on the river without incident, according to spokeswoman Sarah Campbell. The incident took place over approximately one hour. Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Ida last week contributed to rising water levels on the Monocacy and flooding in many parts of the county.
Also on Monday, about 35 personnel responded to Catoctin Mountain Park's Chimney Rock for a woman who fell 15 to 20 feet between the rocks around 5 p.m., Campbell said. In just under two hours, first responders rescued the woman via a Stokes basket — a device used to carry patients securely — and took her to Meritus Health with non-life threatening injuries.
At Cunningham Falls State Park, an Advanced Technical Rescue member retrieved a boy who couldn't get down from a high elevation point in the 5800 block of Foxville Road at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell. Roughly 25 personnel were involved in the hour-long effort. The boy was uninjured and not transported for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.