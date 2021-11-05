A Frederick County man is dead after a pedestrian collision on Route 15 early Friday.
Maryland State Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a struck pedestrian on southbound U.S. 15 at Route 40, according to an MSP news release. Preliminary investigation revealed the man, identified as Bobby Jerome Martin Jr., walked up the ramp from U.S. 15 South onto Route 40, into the traffic portion of southbound Route 15, per the release. A witness reported Martin Jr. was walking south on the lane divider when a 2016 Chevrolet Trax traveling south struck Martin Jr.
Troopers reportedly arrived on scene and rendered aid while requesting EMS, which responded and eventually declared Martin Jr. deceased. Martin's age was not provided in the release, and police could not immediately provide it.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, authorities said. Neither alcohol, medications nor controlled dangerous substances appeared to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with additional information about the incident may reach the lead investigator, Trooper First Class Matthew Spencer, at matthew.spencer@maryland.gov.
