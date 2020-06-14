A 48-year-old man and resident of Frederick County died Saturday in a motorcycle accident on I-70.
The accident took place on I-70 westbound at the 47-mile marker around 10:30 p.m. A Maryland State Police corporal was working nearby when a driver approached him and told him about the accident, according to a news release from MSP.
When the corporal got to the scene, he found people performing CPR on the motorcyclist. Several other personnel came to the scene and EMS also responded and took over CPR. The man, whose name was not released by police, died at the scene.
Investigation of the accident is still ongoing but no other vehicles were reportedly involved.
