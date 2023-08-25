911 Emergency Call Translation
Buy Now

Madison Ambush, a Frederick County emergency communications specialist, takes calls at the county’s emergency communications center.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County's Division of Emergency Management is improving its translation and location capabilities in the next two months and later expanding some offerings to other first responders in the field, authorities said.

This includes on-demand translators available digitally to police or firefighters while interacting with residents, according to Jack Markey, director of emergency management for Frederick County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription