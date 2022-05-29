One person was flown to a Baltimore hospital on Sunday evening after a crash on Kemp Lane, near Shookstown Road, in Frederick, police said.
The injuries were described as not life-threatening.
A vehicle could be seen in the wooded area behind a wire fence on Kemp Lane, about 1,000 feet from the roadway's intersection with Shookstown Road at about 6:45 p.m. The car appeared to have hit the fence and gone through it.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Stephani Bird said. The Patrol Operations division of the office is handling the investigation, she said.
The person was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Kemp Lane was closed to traffic while a tow truck retrieved the vehicle.
