Roundabout Proposal
Vehicles drive through the intersection of Motter Avenue, Fairview Avenue, and West 13th Street on Tuesday. The city of Frederick is proposing a roundabout at the intersection.

The city of Frederick is considering adding a roundabout to the intersection of Motter and Fairview avenues and West 13th Street — a move that residents have pushed for after a number of traffic crashes.

The intersection saw five crashes in 2022, according to data provided by the city.

