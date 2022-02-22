A house fire in Frederick Tuesday left two adults and a child displaced and two cats dead.
The fire broke out in a home on 5600 block of Mountain Laurel Drive in Frederick Tuesday morning, with initial reports coming in at approximately 9:27 a.m., according to Thomas Coe, chief of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The initial group of responders arrived seven minutes later to find fire and smoke showing from the two-story, single family home, Coe said at the scene.
“Units quickly engaged in an aggressive interior fire attack and were able to knock back the fire and place it under control 30 minutes after their arrival,” Coe said.
Crews requested a rapid intervention dispatch, which Coe said brings additional firefighters to the scene for the safety of firefighters.
A water tanker task force was also requested because the home is located in an “area of the county that’s not protected by fire hydrants,” Coe said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and investigators are working to determine a cause. No one was injured during the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and a child who have been displaced as a result of the fire.
Coe initially said two cats were unaccounted for, but a later press release confirmed the cats died in the fire.
Erik McKillip, a neighbor, said he was eating breakfast when suddenly the neighborhood was filled with commotion.
“I saw the medic SUV with the sirens going turn up the driveway and I was a little concerned, like, ‘What’s going on in the neighborhood?’” McKillip said. He said everything happened quickly from there, with the house starting to billow thick, black smoke.
The house on fire was immediately behind his grandparents’ home, leading McKillip to run over to their residence to make sure everything was OK.
Fire crews ended up using part of McKillip’s grandparents’ front yard as a spot to attack the fire.
A total of 15 departments responded to the scene.
