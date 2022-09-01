Frederick will use more than half a million dollars in federal money to reduce flooding in a part of the city hit hard by floodwaters twice in the past decade.

The city received $534,977 in Community Project Funding money Thursday for its Motter Avenue Area Community Flood Mitigation Project, designed to limit flooding by installing new pipes and lines to help drain more stormwater from the area during heavy rains.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

This is great! 😀

