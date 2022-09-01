Frederick will use more than half a million dollars in federal money to reduce flooding in a part of the city hit hard by floodwaters twice in the past decade.
The city received $534,977 in Community Project Funding money Thursday for its Motter Avenue Area Community Flood Mitigation Project, designed to limit flooding by installing new pipes and lines to help drain more stormwater from the area during heavy rains.
U.S. Rep. David Trone presented the money to Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor on Thursday afternoon at the YMCA on North Market Street.
The Y had about $1.5 million worth of damage after heavy rains in 2015, and again after a major storm in 2018.
Since the 2018 event, the Y has made about a million dollars in improvements facility through money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and some state money, said Tim Dunn, the YMCA's vice president of facilities.
The changes include adding a new retaining wall and flood doors that are watertight up to 4 feet, he said.
In the next few weeks, the Y expects to add floodgates to an entrance around the rear of the building that will automatically close if they sense rising waters.
“We can't go through any more floods. We had to take the matter into our own hands,” Dunn said.
But he said the improvements the city is making will help the Y, as well, by being able to remove more water from the area.
The project is expected to reduce the flood risk in the area of the YMCA from 5.6 feet to 1.7 feet for a 10-year, 24-hour storm and from 7 feet to 4.5 feet during a 100-year, 24-hour storm, according to a press release from Trone's office.
The city began to look at how it could fix the problem of flooding after the 2018 storm, and identified the Motter Avenue area as the first project, O'Connor said.
It began working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which identified plans for several areas around the city.
In the Motter Avenue study area, the Army Corps recommended adding a 60-inch line to run parallel to the existing 72-inch line and add three new inlets in the parking lot of the YMCA at 1000 N. Market St.
The plan from a design and engineering firm hired by the city is at 95% design, said Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city.
Once the design and permitting processes are done, the city expects to begin construction in the early spring of 2023, she said.
While the YMCA has made improvements to its facility, the city project will also protect the surrounding neighborhoods, Coleman said.
That's a concern for the YMCA, as well, said Tom Clingman, vice president of social responsibility for the YMCA of Frederick County.
As the Y has made the building more flood resistant, that water will have to go somewhere else during major storms, he said.
The improvements will help ease everyone's minds, he said.
“We're looking forward to the day when it rains and we don't get nervous,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
This is great! 😀
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.