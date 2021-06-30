Congressman David Trone
Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) speaks at the visitors center at Fort Detrick after his tour of the military campus in early 2020.

The city of Frederick will receive $3.9 million in federal money to improve access to community-based health services.

The nearly $4 million appropriation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was available through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The money will go to help increase awareness of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, improve vaccination efforts and improve guidance for public health measures in vulnerable communities, according to a news release from Maryland’s congressional delegation.

The Baltimore City Health Department also received $4 million for similar programs.

Along with the COVID money, Congressman David Trone’s office announced $534,977 for flood mitigation in Frederick as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s fiscal 2022 funding bill.

The money is part of a project to reduce property damage and flood-related injuries around Motter Avenue and the YMCA in Frederick.

The funding will help the city implement recommendations from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including new pipes and lines to move more stormwater from drainage areas upstream without flowing above the ground.

Several parts of the city suffered heavy damage from flooding during a severe storm in 2018.

Trone (D) serves of the House Appropriations Committee.

In a news release from Trone’s office, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said the money would help the city more quickly implement the Corps of Engineers’ recommendations.

