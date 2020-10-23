Scott Peterson, the golf pro at Frederick’s Clustered Spires Golf Course, pulled two men out of a pond on the course Thursday afternoon after they fell into the water while trying to retrieve a ball.
The unidentified men were part of a threesome playing on the 12th hole when the accident happened. After they were rescued, they told bystanders that the first man was trying to get a ball when he slipped on the plastic liner of the pond and fell in to the water.
The pond is about 15 feet deep in the middle and has steep sides. The plastic liner, which prevents erosion, is slippery.
When the first man lost his footing and went into the water, the second man tried to help, but he also slipped and both became trapped in the water, unable to make it up the steep bank.
Peterson, who has worked at the course since 2012, was called to the scene by golfers who were following the threesome and saw the two men struggling in the water.
Peterson said when he arrived at the scene, he quickly saw that the men were in trouble. He asked other golfers to help him form a small human chain down the embankment.
He was able to reach the first man with a ball-retriever tool and dragged him onto the shore. Then he reached the second man with a golf club and dragged him out as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.