Roughly 60 firefighters descended upon a burning Frederick house in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the county fire department.
The call came in at about 3:45 a.m. for a two-story, single family house on fire in the 5600 block of Mountain Laurel Drive, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release. The home was unoccupied, but was under renovation.
Harvey Linn and his husband Nazir Al Sawi had been working on the house since purchasing it in December.
“I thought it would be my dream home,” Linn said in an interview Monday afternoon.
The two raced over to Mountain Laurel Drive from their downtown Frederick home after a friend alerted them to the fire. Dozens of fire apparatus were on scene.
“We knew it was bad when we saw that,” Linn said.
With heavy fire showing and no fire hydrants in the area, fire department leadership quickly requested rapid intervention dispatch and a tanker task force, according to the release. Firefighters knocked out the bulk of the blaze within about 90 minutes, the release reads, and spent another 90 minutes on overhaul and tackling hot spots. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office, the release states.
Responding fire stations included: Independent, Junior, Jefferson, Lewistown, Wolfsville, Citizens, Braddock Heights, Middletown, United, Libertytown, Westview, Urbana, Walkersville, Spring Ridge and Fort Detrick.
The day before the fire, Linn and Al Sawi were busy washing windows and scraping paint in the house. The house caught Linn’s eye back in 2015, but he was working overseas and it wasn’t the right time to buy. The house came back on the market last autumn, and Linn jumped at the chance.
Linn and Al Sawi loved the landscaping and roaming wildlife on the property. Linn was particularly fond of a room that boasted a cathedral ceiling, skylight and fireplace. Since the room didn’t have a heating system, Linn said they built a fire in the fireplace while they worked Sunday. He’s certain they doused the fire thoroughly two hours before they left around 7 p.m., and wonders what caused the house to go up in flames.
While the cause of the fire is undetermined, Linn said it made him think more about fire safety. He encouraged others to check their fireplaces and flues to ensure they’re in safe and working order.
Though the fire was “devastating,” Linn has found reasons to be thankful, like for the firefighter who moved his Mustang convertible out of harm’s way. Linn has fond memories of driving his father around in the car before he died.
The couple is grateful no one was hurt and that their cats were safe at home in their downtown Frederick residence.
“We’re very fortunate to have a place to come back to,” Linn said. “We’re very lucky, most people don’t have this option.”
They plan to rebuild.
