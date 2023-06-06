A house fire early Tuesday in Frederick displaced one adult who lived there, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The fire happened in the 1500 block of Havilland Place in Frederick, near the Golden Mile, Campbell said in an interview.
A call for help came in at 5:25 a.m.
There was fire in the attic and roof, Campbell said.
First responders called for rapid intervention dispatch, which brings additional firefighters to the scene.
It took roughly 45 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, she said.
No one was injured. The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced person find a place to live, Campbell said.
Investigators did not know what caused the fire, she said.