A house fire that broke out in Frederick last month has been ruled as accidental, according to the county fire marshal's office.
Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Mountain Laurel Drive Feb. 22 at about 9:42 a.m. to a two-story single-family home ablaze, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Two adults and a child were displaced, and two cats died, according to fire officials. The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal determined the preliminary cause was electrical in nature, according to an update DFRS tweeted Monday afternoon. Roughly 50 firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire under control in about 45 minutes, the fire marshal's office said. The fire reportedly started in the family room in the rear of the home and caused about $200,000 in damage, the update reads.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-600-1479 or email DFRSfiremarshal@frederickcountymd.gov.
The division said the Feb. 22 fire is unrelated to the March 13 fire that occurred at another home on the same road.
