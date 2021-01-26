A 53-year-old Frederick man died after his pickup truck crashed off of U.S. Route 340 Monday night, according to Maryland State Police.
Steven Mark Welch was pronounced dead on scene at about 6:28 p.m. after his truck went off the road and hit a tree, Sgt. Richard Kulina said. His vehicle was traveling westbound on 340 and crashed just past the U.S. Route 15 South split. Welch was the sole occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, Kulina said.
A witness reportedly told police it appeared Welch was falling asleep at the wheel. Crash reconstruction and an autopsy were planned, according to Kulina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.