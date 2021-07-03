A Frederick man is dead after police say his motorcycle crashed with a car in Jefferson.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 6:15 p.m. Friday to Elmer Derr Road and South Renn Road between Jefferson and Ballenger Creek. The motorcyclist, Anthony James Cilluffo, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to an FCSO release.
Deputies believe Cilluffo was traveling northeast on Elmer Derr Road as the operator of the car attempted to make a left turn from South Renn Road to Elmer Derr Road. Cilluffo struck the driver’s side area of the car, according to the release, and was thrown from his motorcycle.
FCSO's traffic reconstruction unit is working on determining fault and whether charges are warranted. Deputies ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information to call Deputy B. Bittenmaster at 240-285-5604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.