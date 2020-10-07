A 34-year-old Frederick man died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

James Morrison was driving a 2017 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle northbound on Opossumtown Pike where it intersects with Hayward Road at about 11:30 p.m., when his motorcycle struck the right curb and overturned, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Morrison was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. His body was taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The crash, which occurred near the entrance to Frederick Community College, is still under investigation, the release stated. No other people or vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit at 301-600-6490.

