A Frederick man is expected to face charges from state police who say he was at fault in a crash that killed a highway worker and injured two others Thursday morning in Howard County.
State police said Frank William Hall Jr., 38 of Frederick, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in a 2012 red Jeep Wrangler early Thursday morning when he swerved and crashed into the rear of a 2011 white Autocar work truck associated with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, killing one and injuring two other workers.
The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m., and Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack were dispatched to the scene near Exit 87A for Md. 29 in Ellicott City, according to a state police press release.
Troopers are investigating whether alcohol, speed and/or distraction were contributing factors in this crash, according to the release.
The contracted highway workers were setting up to conduct road work. There were four associated MDOT/SHA trucks and one vehicle parked on the right shoulder of I-70 near the southbound ramp of Md. 29. All four trucks, including the Autocar work truck involved in the crash had amber warning lights and amber arrow boards illuminated to alert motorists of the upcoming road work operation, state police said in the press release.
State Police identified Christopher Marsden, 34, of New Jersey, as the victim killed in the crash. He was standing near the vehicles when the crash happened.
The injured victims are identified as Rickey Foster Jr., 43, and James Gonzalez, 44, both of New Jersey. Foster was a passenger in the Autocar. Gonzalez was a pedestrian, standing outside of the work truck. Foster and Gonzalez were transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where they are currently being treated for injuries sustained in the crash, according to the press release.
Hall, the Frederick resident police say was at-fault, was transported to Howard County General Hospital by ambulance. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
The driver of the 2011 white Autocar, Wayne Carter, 60, of New Jersey, was uninjured.
State Highway Administration personnel responded and set up a detour for motorists in the area after debris from the crash covered both lanes of eastbound I-70. Officers from the Howard County Police Department and the Howard County Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Troopers are consulting with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges, the release said.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
(1) comment
How horrible. Condolences to the families.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.