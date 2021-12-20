One adult and a dog were displaced after a Frederick rowhome caught fire Monday morning, according to fire officials, while another dog didn't make it out alive.
Fire and rescue units dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. to a multi-family dwelling in the 100 block of Water Street found smoke showing from the front of the home and fire in the rear, according to a news release from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Personnel quickly requested rapid intervention dispatch and a second alarm, the release reads.
Roughly 50 firefighters from Frederick County and Fort Detrick tackled the blaze for about 30 minutes before it went out. An adult and a dog evacuated before the fire department arrived. After the fire was extinguished, crews stayed on scene another 60 minutes performing overhaul, dousing hotspots and checking for extension. The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
Smoke damaged two more rowhomes, but the occupants were not displaced.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.
