A woman was killed on Tuesday when a car she was trying to work on accidentally backed over her, police said.
Grace Demetrius, 47, was trying to fix a part of the vehicle while under it, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Todd Wivell.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6400 block of Towncrest Court West in Frederick, near Ballenger Creek Park, at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
There, deputies found Demetrius pinned under the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, according to Wivell.
The sheriff’s office’s Traffic Unit is investigating.