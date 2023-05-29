As the industrial age took hold in the late 19th century, American cities grew rapidly and became more densely populated than ever before.
With this, came new ills that threatened public safety and well-being. One was the threat of fires in urbanized areas.
For example, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 was one of the gravest disasters of national consequence and was rivaled by another fire in Wisconsin the same day.
Subsequent major urban fires occurred in Boston and New York City.
These fires had far-reaching impacts that led to an increase in government regulation and building codes. This left its mark on American cities in many ways, one of which was the now ubiquitous fire escape.
Since the proliferation of fire escape laws in the late 19th century, exterior metal fire escapes can still be seen across facades in many large cities.
While fire escapes of these sorts are not common in Frederick, in part due to the smaller scale of its downtown buildings, the city played a small part in the race to produce a fire escape for the masses.
One innovative attempt was undertaken in Frederick in 1887 by Dr. William H. Gray and son Mr. James D. Gray.
The Grays hailed from West Falls, a village on the Frederick-Carroll County border.
Along with J.B. Chastain, a Baltimore real estate dealer, the Grays filed a patent application on April 5, 1887.
The following month, the Washington Evening Star reported the first meeting of the Fire Escape Commission, during which they set out to examine various large buildings with the goal of determining what type of fire escape should be used.
By June, the commission announced that all of the patents submitted to them were impracticable, and further, they would “hear no more arguments on the patents, as they believe they have given inventors ample time in which to submit their devices.”
Dr. Gray and son pursued their fire escape design regardless, and after some delays, constructed and demonstrated their fire escape in Frederick.
The first local mention of the father-son invention was published in the Frederick News in late June 1887.
The demonstration of the “unique contrivance” was to take place shortly at the First National Bank.
This demonstration was delayed when the apparatus was not completed in time. Due to objections from the bank over possible injuries or broken window glass (unfounded fears, per the elder Gray), the demonstration was moved to Mr. John Gomber’s machine shop on the east side of South Market Street, just north of Carroll Creek.
Finally, on July 6, 1887, the device was ready.
The Frederick News reported that hundreds of people had visited the yard of Mr. Gomber over the course of two days to witness “the novel fire escape” in action.
The design and function of the escape was described as a “light basket, consisting of chains and cross bars of metal, with a metal bottom and door closing with springs.
"The basket is swung from the crossbeam projecting from the windows by light woven wire ropes.
"Its automatic action is perfect and the system employed very simple and practical.
"The weight of the person or persons occupying the basket carries it to the ground at an even and regular pace.
"The moment those who occupied it leave it, however, it springs back to the window ledge again and is ready for more passengers or goods, as the case may be.”
The News further reported that the fire escape would be evaluated alongside a hundred others in Washington very soon under the direction of the Fire Escape Commission.
It is unclear if this testing ever occurred after the commission’s earlier dismissal of all “impracticable” patents, and no specific records or reporting were found at this time.
Regardless, and likely even more important for William and James Gray and J.B. Chastain, was the “syndicate of capitalists” with an interest in the invention that had come to Frederick to see the test at John Gomber’s yard.
This included Joseph S. Lawrence, president of the Columbia Brick Company and member of a large Washington real estate firm; Colonel O.W. Bennett, largest owner in the Washington Portable Gas Light Company; T.W. Tongue, another large real estate dealer in Baltimore; and two real estate men from Iowa.
It is no surprise that these men, several of whom were “worth millions,” had a financial interest in fire escapes.
In December 1887, the patent for the W.H. Gray and J.D. Gray and J.B. Chastain Fire Escape was granted and assigned to Lawrence and Bennett.
The extent to which this particular fire escape was utilized in Baltimore or Washington, D.C., is unknown. Anyone with more information is welcome to email us at PreservationMatters@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick.
