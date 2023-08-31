Fire on Adam Road
A fire damaged the driveway of a home on Adam Road on Thursday. The fire was put out quickly, according to Battalion Chief Chad Cave of the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

The exterior of a house and a garage were damaged in a small fire in Frederick on Thursday afternoon, a fire official said.

First responders were dispatched to the 300 block of Adam Road, near South Jefferson Street.

