The garage of a single family home in Urbana sustained damage when it caught fire Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Braveheart Drive at about 10:45 a.m., said in the release. First responders found smoke showing from a garage, and requested Rapid Intervention Dispatch, officials said in the release.
The fire was out in about 20 minutes, and the blaze did not spread to the home, officials said. There were no injuries reported.
The fire marshal's office determined the fire was accidental and caused about $6,000 in damage, the release states.
