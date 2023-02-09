Crane and Firefighters
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Technical Rescue Team has been working on skills for responding to a building collapse and for using equipment to lift something heavy. Digging and Rigging, a crane rental agency, participated in the training.

Sometimes, all you need is good, old-fashioned physics to lift a 20,000-pound cement block.

On Thursday, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Technical Rescue Team (TRT) was learning how to do just that, and much more, during a 40-hour Structural Collapse Operations certification course.

